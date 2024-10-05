Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 458659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

