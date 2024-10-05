Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.13. 16,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 38,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

