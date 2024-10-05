BRP (TSE:DOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$77.34 and last traded at C$77.78, with a volume of 43910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bankshares cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.00.

BRP Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$89.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.7440056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

