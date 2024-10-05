Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36. 250,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,037,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -82.26%.

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

