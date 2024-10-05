Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.63. 646,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 300,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
