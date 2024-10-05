SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.34. 736,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,255,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

