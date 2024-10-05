Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.97. Approximately 397,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,525,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,630 shares of company stock worth $1,371,528. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 46.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.