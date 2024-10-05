Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.65 and last traded at $139.81. Approximately 1,151,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,007,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy
Valero Energy Price Performance
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
