Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24. 631,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,055,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $856.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 56.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

About Cronos Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cronos Group by 1,094.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cronos Group by 204.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 12,309.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.