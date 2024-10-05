Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24. 631,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,055,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $856.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.97.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 56.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
