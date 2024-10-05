Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 449640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Get Bally's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $711.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Alden Global Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 63.6% during the second quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,425,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 554,263 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.