SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Up 3% – Time to Buy?

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 55.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 107.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

