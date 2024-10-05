Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 428,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,603,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $23,212,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 335.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,221,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 940,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,791,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,675,000 after acquiring an additional 903,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $11,719,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 27.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after acquiring an additional 442,860 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Articles

