TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.52 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $132.64 million and approximately $30.52 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00041304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,685,458 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,416,915 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

