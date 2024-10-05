Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 107,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 62,978 shares.The stock last traded at $16.63 and had previously closed at $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sohu.com Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 1,973.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

