Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 158,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 88,878 shares.The stock last traded at $62.22 and had previously closed at $66.14.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

