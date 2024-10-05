Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Trading 3.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 10,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 66,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.22 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

