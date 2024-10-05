Cookie (COOKIE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $475,491.99

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $475,491.99 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,646,519 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 85,138,438.21940485 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02580699 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $566,071.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

