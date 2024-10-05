Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.82. 278,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,263,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,063,244.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,063,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,932,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.