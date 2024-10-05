AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 50453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $858.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2,133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $43,452.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $43,452.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,258 shares of company stock worth $215,160. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

