Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.95, but opened at $39.35. Steel Partners shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.93% of Steel Partners worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

