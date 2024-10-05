RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 9,034,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 4,230,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 7,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,663 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

