RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 9,034,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 4,230,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
RLX Technology Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
