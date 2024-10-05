Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 7,351,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 54,739,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 439,309 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,920,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.