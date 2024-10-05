Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.97. 75,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 718,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 3.54.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $44,297.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $318,454.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $44,297.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,454.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,528.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,767 shares of company stock worth $17,857,979 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 307.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

