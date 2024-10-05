Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.68 and last traded at $103.68. Approximately 20,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 139,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $159,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,392.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $989,121.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,647.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $159,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,613 shares of company stock worth $5,255,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.