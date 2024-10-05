Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.20. 1,103,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 944,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $692.35 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 4.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 84,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

