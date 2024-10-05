iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 704,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 565,001 shares.The stock last traded at $79.81 and had previously closed at $81.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

