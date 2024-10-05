Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 4,322,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,068,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.13.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
