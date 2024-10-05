Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 57,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 259,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
Yalla Group Stock Down 3.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 40.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
