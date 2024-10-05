Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 57,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 259,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Yalla Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 40.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 497,724 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 166,043 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 328.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 115,632 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.