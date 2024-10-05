VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $247.15 and last traded at $244.51. Approximately 2,945,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,382,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.32.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.63.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.