Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a PE ratio of -472.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

