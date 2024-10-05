HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $41.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,542. The company has a market cap of $475.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

