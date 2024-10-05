Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after buying an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,594,000 after buying an additional 317,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.42. 2,773,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,378. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

