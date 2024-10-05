Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,299. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

