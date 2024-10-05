Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,018 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,645 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 44,524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 427,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,468,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 64,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

UBER traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. 10,757,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,910,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

