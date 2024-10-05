Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,451,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-on by 234.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,258,000 after buying an additional 443,333 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,815,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after buying an additional 152,631 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $26,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $286.74. 276,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.91 and a 200 day moving average of $276.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

