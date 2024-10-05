AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.2 %

AMN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $38.32. 1,113,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

