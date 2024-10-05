Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Raised to $80.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADC stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.88. 989,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,908. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,124,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,252 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 55.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,453,000 after acquiring an additional 650,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,273,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.