DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) PT Raised to $48.00

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

DOCN stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 1,112,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $43.88.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after buying an additional 696,426 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,834,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after purchasing an additional 257,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after buying an additional 205,007 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

