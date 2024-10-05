American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.27.

Get American International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Trading Up 5.1 %

American International Group stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,193,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,136. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. American International Group has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in American International Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 131,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.