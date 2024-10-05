Evercore ISI Increases AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $39.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AB. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 178,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,248. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at $903,935.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at $104,824,522.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $23,660,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,873,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,090,000 after acquiring an additional 234,253 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 426.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 273,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 221,736 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.