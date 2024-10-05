Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised shares of Biohaven to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.92.

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $47.63. 530,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,890. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 54,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,948 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Biohaven by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 5.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 52.6% in the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

