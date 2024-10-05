StockNews.com Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded Dine Brands Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,805. The stock has a market cap of $504.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 89,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 225.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $2,624,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

