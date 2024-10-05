Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.75 target price on the stock.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CURB stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,929. Curbline Properties has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $24.35.

