Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.75 target price on the stock.
Curbline Properties Trading Up 3.7 %
