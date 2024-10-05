CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.83.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.84. 1,086,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,850. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

