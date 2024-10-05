Apple Hospitality REIT’s (APLE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,518. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 347,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

