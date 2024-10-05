Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Evercore ISI

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.93.

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. 3,169,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,637. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,538,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 583.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 170,089 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

