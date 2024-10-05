AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.86.

NYSE:AXS traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.17. 792,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,909,000 after acquiring an additional 152,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,538,000 after acquiring an additional 213,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,928,000 after purchasing an additional 545,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,417,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,144,000 after purchasing an additional 157,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

