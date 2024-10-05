Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Citigroup

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $417.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $382.00.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WING traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $414.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,517. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 147.68, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.21 and a 200-day moving average of $386.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $535,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Wingstop by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Wingstop by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.