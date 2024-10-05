Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT Lowered to $39.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. 157,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $902.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 132.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,486,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 846,269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,745.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 176,720 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 78.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

