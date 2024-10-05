Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.09.

Zscaler stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -341.04 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock worth $4,995,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zscaler by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

